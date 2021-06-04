When talking about the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn, top speed runs will always be part of the conversation. What's great is that we have an idea as to what these daredevil drivers see when doing top speed runs as there are plenty of videos out there showing their POVs.

But what about the other drivers they pass by while doing the heart-pumping feat? Thankfully, we've stumbled upon this video by Speedozer on YouTube. And yes, it features a fly-by footage of a Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate on the Autobahn.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate Review

21 Photos

As mentioned, the speedster in the video is the AMG E63 S Estate, running at various speeds during several tries. The fastest among the trials was at 332 kilometres per hour (206 miles per hour). In comparison, the video was from the point of view of a vehicle running at 80 km/h (50 mph).

Given that the slower vehicle is a convertible with its roof down, the impact of the fly by was greatly felt during each trial, which made the feat more insane. We can only imagine what that felt like at this point, but we all know that it's something we car nuts would enjoy.

Interestingly, though, the slower vehicle isn't any ordinary open-roof machine. It's the latest Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet, and you can see towards the end of the video that it had its own moment when it almost reached the limit of its speedometer.

At the end of the day, this got us to thinking: how fun would it be to have an unrestricted motorway in our countries? We'd probably hit the roads more often than we usually do.

Then again, one can only dream. For now, there are race tracks out there we can always visit.