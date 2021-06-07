BMW’s new i4 electric saloon is set to arrive in the UK this November with prices starting at just under £52,000. Boasting a range of up to 367 miles between charges, the car is designed to be an electric alternative to the popular 3 Series, Audi A4 and other premium executive saloons.

When the car is launched in the UK this winter, customers will have a choice of three different variants. The entry-level option will be the eDrive 40 Sport model, with the eDrive 40 M Sport sitting above that. Crowning the line-up will be the M50, a high-performance model with its own dedicated trim level.

The standard Sport trim level starts at £51,905, offering customers a choice of 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as the Live Cockpit Plus digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. You also get a reversing camera, automatic air conditioning and LED lights at both ends, while standard equipment also includes a leather steering wheel, high-gloss black interior trim and black Alcantara upholstery.

Moving up to the M Sport model takes the starting price to £53,405 and provides some extra goodies. Chief among these is the M Sport exterior styling pack, with its sportier bumpers, M Sport spoiler and decorative Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite Trim that’s shared with the M50.

The M50, meanwhile, justifies its £63,905 price tag with even sportier design tweaks, including Cerium Grey trim around the grille and door mirror caps, as well as gloss black trim on the side sills and rear bumper. There’s an M-specific spoiler on the boot lid and a choice of 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the M50 gets Vernasca leather upholstery, electric memory seats and M seatbelts. Wireless phone charging is also included, plus the Live Cockpit Professional instrument-and-infotainment screen set-up. A head-up display also features, alongside the M Adaptive Suspension.

The M50 is also singled out by its powertrain. With a motor on each axle, it comes with four-wheel drive and 536 bhp, allowing 0-62 mph in 3.9 seconds. It’ll also give the driver up to 316 miles of range between charges.

The eDrive 40 powertrain fitted to Sport and M Sport models, meanwhile, provides even more range. The single-motor, rear-wheel drive set-up gives you a 367-mile range and 335 bhp. That’s enough to get from 0-62 mph in a respectable 5.7 seconds.