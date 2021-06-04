The new Hyundai Bayon SUV cost just over £20,000 when it arrives in the UK, the South Korean car maker has confirmed. The i20-based compact SUV is on its way to take on the Seat Arona and Renault Captur, armed with a brace of mild-hybrid petrol engines and a choice of three different trim levels.

In exchange for the £20,295 starting price, Hyundai will sell you the basic SE Connect model. That version includes 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and LED daytime running lamps, as well as halogen headlamps and electrically adjustable door mirrors. Inside, there’s black upholstery with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, plus an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Also included as standard are rear parking sensors, front and rear electric windows and a rear-view camera. The Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology is thrown in, too, along with a digital instrument cluster.

If you can stretch to the Premium model’s £22,495 starting price, however, you can have larger 17-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and heated front seats. Hyundai will also give you a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control and LED headlights, plus satellite navigation, wireless charging and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen.

Capping the range is the £23,795 Ultimate version, which are marked out by their glossy black door mirror caps and black roof. Inside, the top-end cars come with black and grey interior trim, keyless entry and push-button ignition, plus a Bose premium sound system. Safety gadgets including blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assistance also come as standard.

Under the bonnet, customers get a choice of two mild-hybrid petrol engines, both of which are 1-litre, three-cylinder units. The cheapest option is the T-GDi 100PS engine, which comes with 99 bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox, although a seven-speed automatic will be offered as an option.

Alternatively, you can go for the more powerful 118 bhp version of that same engine. Like its less powerful sibling, it too will come with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the seven-speed automatic will be available for an extra consideration.

“Bayon is the latest addition to our SUV family and joins Kona, Tucson, Nexo and Santa Fe in offering the latest electrified powertrains combined with our ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity,” said Ashley Andrew, the managing director of Hyundai Motor UK. “As well as appealing aesthetics, the Bayon offers a comprehensive specification at all trim levels. And a straightforward choice of efficient powertrain options ensures the Bayon will be an appealing proposition in the B segment.”