Very few hypercars with combustion engines can match the output delivered by the four motors inside the Rimac Nevera. With 1,888 bhp (1,408 kilowatts) and 2,360 Newton-metres (1,741 pound-feet) of torque, the production version of the C_Two is right up there in terms of output with other quad-motor EVs, such as the Lotus Evija, Pininfarina Battista, and the lesser-known Aspark Owl.

As it turns out, more power could be on the way for the all-electric hypercar from Croatia. Rimac Automobili CEO and founder Mate Rimac had a chat with Carwow's Mat Watson (on his personal YouTube account) about the Nevera. During the interview, he revealed some tidbits, including the fact it's a completely bespoke car with no components borrowed from another manufacturer.

Gallery: Rimac Nevera

12 Photos

We also get to learn Rimac has built 18 prototypes and that all the vents and scoops are functional, with no fake elements implemented just for décor. Mate Rimac also shows how the Nevera can work exclusively in front-wheel-drive mode and jokes around by saying the electric hypercar becomes a "very fast Golf." The discussion gets a lot more interesting when the video host asks Mate about whether those four electric motors could support more power.

The short answer would have to be "yes." The 33-year-old entrepreneur says "we have potential to have much more performance." He goes on to explain the Nevera is undergoing final testing and it has reached 95 percent of its performance capabilities and that Rimac "can go beyond that and improve it further."

In the long run, they can "push the edge" and extract more power. The additional oomph won't be unlocked in a hotter version of the Nevera because there won't be one. Instead, a software update for the 150 cars planned for production will allow Rimac to likely push power beyond the 2,000-bhp mark.

That should translate into even better acceleration compared to the standard car, which reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.97 seconds with a one-foot rollout. Hitting 186 mph (300 km/h) from a standstill takes as little as 9.3 seconds, prompting Rimac to say the Nevera is the quickest-accelerating production car ever. Flat out, it'll do 258 mph (412 km/h).