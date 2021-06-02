The Kia ProCeed has been on the market long enough for Kia to give it a makeover. Introduced in late 2018, the ProCeed was a shooting brake version of the Kia Ceed, a platform sibling to the Kia Rio. The long-roofed model is due for its mid-cycle refresh, and our spy photographers have once again caught a test vehicle out and about.

The latest images show the car still draped in camouflage, the front and rear fascias hidden under thick plastic wraps and cladding. The cladding at the rear distorts the car’s shape, while the camo hides the design changes coming to the model. It appears the car will have a revised grille that’s more prominent than the one on the outgoing model, which will sport a thicker surround, too. New headlights with repositioned daytime running lights will flank its new face. We expect the bumper to get a styling tweak with a revised central intake.

The rear looks a bit more streamlined than what’s on the current car, though it doesn’t look like it will get as big of a redesign as the front. The bumper may get a tweak or two, while the taillights could receive new graphics. Inside, Kia isn’t expected to change much, as this is a mid-cycle refresh, though the car’s interior is starting to look dated compared to its newer competitors.

Kia is keeping details about the model a secret. However, the car is expected to sport a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder with mild-hybrid technology that will produce 158 bhp (117 kilowatts) and 186 pound-feet (253 Newton-metres) of torque. The higher-performance ProCeed GT is expected to have a larger 1.6-litre turbocharged engine that makes 201 bhp (150 kW) and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm) of torque. The updated ProCeed is expected to debut later this year or early next.