Fiat’s new Ducato flagship van is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just over £27,000 plus VAT. The new-look large van has been refreshed with a modified interior design and a suite of extra safety technology.

At a glance, the most obvious alterations include the new Fiat badge on the grille, the slightly bolder front end design and the LED headlights. But the biggest changes can be found inside, where Fiat has fitted a full digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment systems with displays measuring up to 10 inches.

As standard, you get a fairly basic five-inch screen, but more upmarket variants come with a seven-inch screen with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity software. Finally, the range-topping 10-inch display gets you satellite navigation and wireless smartphone connections.

Because Fiat is expecting a boom in e-commerce and home deliveries, the company is also fitting extra comfort features. Keyless entry and start is available, and there’s an electric parking brake to free up space inside. There's also an Eat-and-Work passenger seat, which can be folded down to create a table for eating or working on the go.

Other clever interior features include USB-A and USB-C charging ports, a 230-volt power socket and wireless phone charging. There’s a heated windscreen, too, along with self-levelling air suspension that can effectively lower the rear floor, making loading easier.

All that is joined by extra driver assistance tech, with autonomous emergency braking that can automatically apply the brakes if the driver does not respond to a hazard. Lane-keeping assistance is also on offer, and there’s adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front.

Fiat has also tweaked the engine range, giving the Ducato MultiJet3 diesel engines that meet the Euro 6D-Final regulations. Customers get a choice of four power outputs – 118 bhp, 138 bhp, 158 bhp and 178 bhp – all of which come with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. The three more powerful engines can also be specified with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Customers also get a choice of three trim levels, named Tecnico, Tecnico Plus and Business Edition. And there’s a selection of body styles, including the conventional Panel Van, Crew Van and Chassis Cab options, as well as the Window Van, Platform Cab, and Chassis Double Cab variants. Fiat will even sell Dropside Truck and One-Way Tipper variants. Prices start at £27,005 plus VAT.