The sporty-looking new Hyundai i20 N Line has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at £22,395. A halfway house between the high-performance i20 N and the more mundane models that form the core of the i20 range, the N Line gets motorsport-inspired design tweaks and a mild-hybrid petrol engine.

Externally, the car is set apart by its model-specific front bumper, 17-inch alloy wheels and redesigned rear bumper. The car also gets sporty side skirts and privacy glass, as well as a dual exhaust muffler, not to mention the N Line badging on the black grille.

Inside, there are red accents on the door trims, heating and ventilation controls, and the N-branded seats are finished with red contrast stitching. That’s all designed to match the leather-trimmed N-branded steering wheel and gear lever, while the whole interior is topped off with black roof lining.

In exchange for your £22,395, you also get a reasonable amount of standard equipment, with LED headlights and daytime running lights thrown in. You also get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology features as standard, too, along with satellite navigation.

A range of safety systems are also fitted, giving you six airbags, lane-keeping assistance and autonomous emergency braking, which can stop the car automatically if the driver fails to respond to a hazard. The car also features a Driver Attention Alert system, as well as high-beam assistance that can automatically dip the headlights to prevent other drivers being dazzled.

Up front, every i20 N Line comes with a 118 bhp 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which comes with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. That means the car can harvest energy normally lost while braking, then use it to help the engine out and improve efficiency. As standard, the engine comes bolted to a six-speed manual gearbox, but a seven-speed automatic is available as an option.

Opting for the automatic transmission will affect performance slightly, though. Officially, the manual gearbox allows the car to sprint from a standstill to 62 mph in 10.1 seconds, while the automatic takes 10.3 seconds to achieve the same feat. And it adds £1,250 to the car’s asking price.

“The i20 has shown to be one of the best B-segment hatchbacks in the market and i20 N Line strengthens that proposition even further with its N influenced styling and higher performance from the 120PS 1.0 turbocharged and electrified engine,” said Ashley Andrew, the managing director of Hyundai Motor UK. “With both the i20 N Line and i20N joining us very soon, the popularity of the range is set to grow even further still.”