The high-performance Volkswagen Arteon R is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £51,615. Offered in Fastback and Shooting Brake estate guises, the four-wheel-drive executive car will come with the 316 bhp 2-litre petrol engine from a Golf R hot hatchback.

With that power being fed to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox, both versions of the Arteon R will get from a standstill to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds. And the two variants will keep accelerating all the way to their electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

The cars also use the torque vectoring system from the Golf R, allowing the on-board computers to shift the power as they see fit. Up to half the power can go to the rear wheels, and all of that can be sent to the outside wheel, reducing understeer. That system features alongside VW’s Dynamic Chassis Control driving mode system, which allows the driver to tune the car to their preferences, and the XDS electronic differential lock, which improves traction.

In exchange for your hard-earned £51,615, VW will not only give you all that performance-orientated stuff, but also a model-specific range of standard features. All Arteon Rs come with 19-inch ‘Adelaide’ alloy wheels, 18-inch performance brakes with blue callipers and sportier bumper styling. At the back, there’s a set of quad chrome tailpipes.

Inside, the car gets premium sports seats with leather upholstery, as well as 14-way electric adjustment and a massage function. There’s a heated steering wheel, too, along with ‘Black Carbon’ decorative dashboard inlays, stainless steel pedals and carpet mats emblazoned with the ‘R’ logo.

All that comes on top of the Arteon R-Line equipment, which includes LED headlights, a digital instrument cluster and three-zone climate control. The car also gets a sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting and tinted windows, not to mention safety equipment including a rear-view camera and adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front.

“The Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake already provide the business-class ambience of luxury transport, with striking looks,” said David Randall, the Arteon product manager at Volkswagen UK. “Now, with the addition of these new R models, the Arteon combines peak Volkswagen performance with arguably the most beautiful design in the whole model range.

“With the added performance these R versions provide, the Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake’s innate practicality and everyday usability ensure this is a car that is every bit as fun to drive as it is easy to live with.”

Both the Arteon R Fastback and Arteon R Shooting Brake are available to order from VW dealers now. Prices start at £51,615 for the Fastback and £52,435 for the Shooting Brake.