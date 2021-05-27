Vauxhall has confirmed an electric version of its flagship Movano van will go on sale in the UK this summer. The largest Vauxhall panel van will share much with the recently introduced Citroen e-Relay and Peugeot e-Boxer models, which both start at just over £49,000 plus VAT.

Like those two vehicles, the Movano-e will be offered with a choice of two battery packs, with the larger option providing a range of up to 139 miles from a single charge. Unlike its French siblings, however, the Movano-e will be available in a choice of four lengths, as well as three different heights and five different body styles.

The imaginatively named L1, L2, L3 and L4 lengths will be offered alongside the H1, H2 and H3 heights, giving users between eight and 17 cubic metres of load-carrying capacity. The conventional panel van models will come with three seats across the front, while the crew cab will get a second row with a further four seats.

Alternatively, customers will be able to choose from chassis cab, chassis crew cab and platform cab variants. The two chassis cab models provide an exposed rear ladder chassis on which to mount various tools, attachments or load-carrying systems, with a choice of three or seven seats respectively. The platform cab, meanwhile, simply has a flat rear bed.

Under the skin, entry-level Movano-e derivatives will come with a 37 kWh battery that permits a maximum range of 72 miles between charges. To get the full 139-mile range, you’ll need the more upmarket 70 kWh battery pack. Both batteries are paired with a 121 bhp electric motor.

The lithium-ion batteries are mounted beneath the vehicle floor between the axles, allowing Vauxhall to offer identical amounts of load space in diesel and electric versions of the Movano. The Luton-based brand also says the low-slung battery lowers the vehicle’s centre of gravity to improve “cornering and stability”.

Prices and specifications have not yet been announced, but the Movano-e is closely related to the Peugeot e-Boxer and Citroen e-Relay, both of which were launched with identical starting prices of just over £49,000 plus VAT. The Vauxhall may work out cheaper, however, thanks to its wider range of body styles.

We do know the Movano-e will have similar levels of safety tech, with forward collision alert, blind spot warning and lane departure warning all available. Hill Descent Control also features.

Paul Wilcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “I’m delighted to announce the addition of the all-new Movano and Movano-e to Vauxhall’s award-winning LCV range. Large van customers are some of the most demanding in the business, but with its class-leading loading space, low running costs and wide range of body options,the all-new Movano is more than up to the challenge of even the most demanding businesses and fleets.

“Crucially, with the introduction of the Movano-e, Vauxhall is now one of very few brands offering an electric variant across its entire LCV range, giving buyers the choice to go fully electric to suit the needs of their business and benefit from the environmental, ownership cost and user experience benefits they offer. As a brand, Vauxhall is committed to offer an electrified variant across its entire car and van range by 2024.”