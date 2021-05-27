Toyota has expanded its RAV4 Plug-In range with the addition of a new, entry-level Design model, which costs just under £46,500. The newcomer slots in just beneath the existing Dynamic and Dynamic Premium models to create a three-tier plug-in hybrid range.

But although the new variant might be the cheapest in the range, it still comes with plenty of standard equipment. The new £46,495 starting price buys you 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, as well as automatic windscreen wipers, an electrically operated tailgate and parking sensors in the front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the car gets the Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system, which includes a nine-inch touchscreen, six-speaker audio system and satellite navigation, as well as smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The Design trim also comes with dual-zone air conditioning with a remote operation function, allowing the cabin can be warmed or cooled while the vehicle is still plugged into the mains before a journey.

Better still, the Design includes a power-adjustable driving seat, reversing camera and keyless entry and start. Heated seats are standard for the front and outer rear seats, while the driver benefits from an automatically dimming rear-view mirror.

As with other RAV4 Plug-In models, the Design comes with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and a brace of electric motors. Taking their power from an 18.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, they allow the car to travel up to 46 miles on electrical power alone, with the petrol engine there to take over on longer journeys.

With the front motor producing 180 bhp and the rear motor churning out 54 bhp, the system gives you four-wheel drive, and it allows the RAV4 to hit up to 84 mph before the petrol engine is required. Combine the might of all three motors and the RAV4 has 302 bhp, making it the most powerful RAV4 powertrain on sale.

Officially, the vehicle will return 282.5 mpg on the WLTP economy test, although that assumes regular charging and mostly short journeys. More pertinent to most customers will be the official carbon dioxide emissions, which stand at a lowly 22 g/km. That’s low enough to put the RAV4 Plug-In in the seven percent Benefit-in-Kind tax bracket for the 2021/22 financial year.

The RAV4 Plug-In Design is available to order now, with prices starting at £46,495. The more expensive Dynamic and Dynamic Premium variants come in at £47,395 and £50,895 respectively.