Citroen’s largest van, the Relay, is now available to order in 100 percent electric guise, with prices starting at more than £49,000 plus VAT. The French commercial vehicle is launched alongside its Peugeot-badged identical twin, the e-Boxer, and comes with a range of up to 139 miles.

As with the e-Boxer, customers get a choice of two battery options and three body lengths, with a selection of different body types. But the £49,335+VAT starting price gets you the entry-level L2 length with the smaller of the two battery packs.

That means your 37 kWh battery pack will offer up to 73 miles of zero-emission motoring, with a full charge taking six hours to complete. That’s assuming you’re using a domestic 7.4 kW wallbox charger – a public 50 kW rapid charger will fill the battery much faster.

If you choose either the L3 or L4 versions, you get the larger battery pack no matter what. That 70 kWh unit almost doubles the range on offer, giving you the full 139-mile potential while still providing the same 121 bhp power output. It also doubles the charging time from a 7.4 kW wallbox.

Those who opt for the L3 can also choose to swap the standard-fit Panel Van body with the Chassis Cab design, onto which features such as dropside load beds and tipper arrangements can be fitted. And those who choose the longer L4 will have the chance to choose a Window Van design.

But there’s no choice when it comes to trim levels. Citroen is only offering the e-Relay in Enterprise trim, with a five-inch colour touchscreen, integrated satellite navigation and rear parking sensors. The vehicle also benefits from air conditioning and a perimetric alarm.

All e-Relay Panel Van variants offer the same load space as their diesel-powered equivalents, with the electric charging systems hidden up front. The charging connector is located on the front wing in front of the door, while the batteries are hidden under the floor.

Citroen says the introduction of the e-Relay “fulfills the brand's electrification commitment”, which set the target of introducing electric versions of every van in the Citroen range by the end of 2021. It was a target shared with sister brand Peugeot, which is also set to achieve its goal with the launch of the e-Boxer and the e-Expert vans.

The e-Relay is on sale now, with prices starting at £49,335+VAT for the basic L2 Enterprise Panel Van with the 37 kWh battery. The L4 Enterprise Window Van with the 70 kWh battery costs an even heftier £59,750+VAT. And it’s worth bearing in mind that all these prices include the government’s Plug-In Van Grant, which slashes the price of some e-Relays by as much as £16,000.