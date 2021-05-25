Peugeot’s new e-Boxer electric van is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just over £49,000 – and that’s before VAT. The French company’s flagship large van is being offered with a choice of two battery options and three body lengths, and an all-electric range of up to 139 miles.

Sharing much with the Citroen e-Relay, which costs exactly the same amount and comes with the same range, the e-Boxer is part of Peugeot’s electrification drive. The French brand aims to have electric versions of all its vans by the end of 2021, with electric or hybrid versions of every car on sale by 2025.

The e-Boxer joins the smaller e-Expert in the existing electric van line-up, with the smaller e-Partner set to arrive later this year. Peugeot’s sister companies Citroen and Vauxhall have also made similar pledges, with each bringing out a raft of electric commercial vehicles.

Entry-level e-Boxers get a 37 kWh battery, which is exclusive to the shortest L2 length. That gives the van a range of up to 73 miles, while charging the battery from a 7.4 kW domestic ‘wallbox’ charging socket will take six hours.

Upgrade to the larger L3 or L4 lengths and you’ll find the battery pack almost doubles in size, with a 70 kWh capacity freeing up the full 139-mile range. It does take slightly longer to fill, however, with a 12-hour charging time from a 7.4 kW wallbox.

Customers will also be able to choose their vehicle’s body style, although their options will dictate the vehicle length. For example, the chassis cab layout is only available in combination with the L3 length, while the Window Van body is only offered with the L4 length. All three lengths come in conventional Panel Van guise as standard.

However, there is just one trim level on offer – the Professional. That comes with a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system, satellite navigation and rear parking sensors. Air conditioning is also included in the £49,335+VAT starting price, while there’s a USB socket in the front and Bluetooth phone connectivity.

Customers can also add a range of safety systems to the list, including lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking that can apply the brakes automatically if the driver does not respond to a hazard. A reversing camera and a blind-spot monitoring system are also on offer.

“The largest model available on the Peugeot fleet, the e-Boxer provides drivers and business operators with a practical model that can meet many needs,” said Julie David, the managing director of Peugeot UK. “With the introduction of the electrified variant, businesses can operate a fleet that allows them to be environmentally friendly and cost effective. The e-Boxer is another fantastic addition to our growing electric range, and we look forward to seeing more businesses make the transition to electric vehicles.”