The facelifted Skoda Kodiaq SUV will start at £27,650 when it goes on sale in the UK at the beginning of next month. Customers will get a choice of five different powertrains, plus four different trim levels, but they won’t be able to receive their car until the first deliveries arrive in July.

Those who pay the starting price will become the proud owners of a Kodiaq SE in entry-level five-seat guise. That car comes with LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels,as well as keyless start and two-zone climate control. The eight-inch touchscreen houses the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems, as well as an integrated Wi-Fi system and Bluetooth phone connectivity.

Spending £29,050 allows you to choose the seven-seat version of that car, although the kit list is otherwise unchanged. Every other model in the line-up comes with seven seats as standard, including the mid-range SE L.

With prices starting at £31,895, the car is fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and an electrically operated tailgate. Parking sensors are fitted at the front and rear, while the upholstery is a mixture of leather and “microsuede” fabric. Satellite navigation is included as standard, and there’s wireless phone charging on the menu.

Customers seeking a sportier Kodiaq will probably start with the Sportline. That car offers a halfway house between the standard Kodiaqs and the high-performance vRS model, what with its sportier styling. That car comes with sports seats, black trim around the windows and grille, and 20-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a rear-view parking camera.

But those in search of luxury will opt for the L&K. That £41,720 car only has 19-inch alloy wheels, but it gets leather seats, a digital instrument cluster and a panoramic sunroof. A more powerful Canton sound system is included in the price, and you get a larger 9.2-inch touchscreen.

Finally, the go-faster vRS will crown the range. Prices are yet to be announced, but the ‘hot’ Kodiaq will come with 20-inch alloy wheels and the digital instrument cluster from the L&K model. It will also come with a 242 bhp 2-litre petrol engine that replaces the old 2-litre diesel. Skoda says the engine is much lighter than its predecessor.

Elsewhere in the range, customers will have a choice of two petrol engines and two diesels. The petrol range starts with the 1.5-litre petrol motors that boast 148 bhp and power the front wheels, before moving on to the 2-litre petrol with 188 bhp and four-wheel drive. Those who choose diesel, meanwhile, can pick between the 148 bhp 2-litre and the more potent 197 bhp 2-litre. Both are offered with all-wheel drive, although only the 148 bhp engine comes with a manual transmission as standard.