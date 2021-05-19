The Mercedes-Benz E-Class-rivalling Genesis G80 saloon will cost £37,460 when it goes on sale in the UK this year. The executive four-door – a product of Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis – comes with a straightforward range comprising two engines and two trim levels.

A key part of the brand’s second foray into the UK market, following a short-lived cameo appearance a few years ago, the G80 is a premium saloon that’s designed to rival the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Jaguar XF. The starting price makes the newcomer around £5,000 more expensive than the cheapest XF, but it’s on a par with the entry-level Audi A6.

Genesis hasn’t yet confirmed full specifications for the new G80, but we do know that money will buy you the Premium Line model, which props up the rest of the range. And while Genesis has remained coy about the equipment on offer, it has said the car will come with “best-in-class safety and state-of-the-art technology”.

Customers who want to upgrade will have to spend at least £42,260 to get the Luxury Line model, which promises extra equipment and opulence. It’s a simple range, but the Luxury Line will have to justify its premium. The car is almost £5,000 more expensive than the equivalent Premium Line model.

But the price difference between the two engine options is even greater. Perhaps counter-intuitively, the cheapest powertrain is the 2.2-litre diesel engine, which comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and drives the rear wheels.

The alternative option is the 2.5-litre petrol engine, which also uses an eight-speed automatic gearbox, but it transfers the power to all four wheels. That engine carries a premium of £5,690 over its diesel counterpart, and it’ll likely cost more to run.

The South Korean brand also says it will offer the G80 with top-class customer service, including a five-year “care plan” that’s standard across the range. That means a five-year warranty, five years of servicing and five years of mapping and over-the-air updates are all included in the asking price.

Genesis will introduce the new model this summer, alongside the GV80 SUV that’s designed to rival the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Dominique Boesch, the managing director of Genesis Motor Europe, said the cars would show customers what made Genesis different from other premium manufacturers.

“The G80 and GV80 are the two flagship models that have been carefully selected to introduce the Genesis brand to our UK customers”, he said. “Both models showcase the “Genesis difference”. Customers can expect to be impressed not only by the design and safety of the vehicles; but also by our service offering which provides convenience and total peace of mind afforded by our five-year care plan.”