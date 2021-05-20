Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, has confirmed its GV80 SUV will go on sale in the UK with prices starting at just under £57,000. The South Korean answer to the Audi Q7 will be offered with two trim levels and the option of petrol or diesel power when it arrives this year.

Having already made headlines in that Tiger Woods crash, the GV80 will go on sale in the UK this summer. It’s set to arrive alongside the similarly named G80 saloon car, which will rival premium saloons such as the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Both cars will be marketed on the basis of their “state-of-the-art technology” and “best-in class” safety equipment. But Genesis is also hoping to sell cars to customers who value service. The firm claims to have streamlined the ownership experience to effectively cut out visits to the dealer. Customers can simply have the car delivered and collected to or from their home.

As part of that pledge, Genesis is also selling all new GV80 models with a five-year care plan as standard. That means the car comes with a five-year warranty, five years of servicing and even five years of over-the-air updates that keep the car’s software up to snuff.

Beyond that, however, we don’t know too much about the details. We do know that the basic £56,815 starting price will get you a five seat model in Premium Line trim, but there’s no confirmation of what that will include.

Genesis has confirmed the cost of upgrading to the seven-seat model, however, slapping a £500 premium on the third row of seats. Upgrading to the more generous Luxury Line trim will cost even more, with prices starting at £62,415. That makes the range-topping trim £5,600 more expensive than the entry-level equivalent.

The engine range is more closely matched in terms of price, with the petrol option setting the tone at the foot of the range. The 3-litre engine comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive, and it’s £100 more expensive than the petrol-powered alternative. That engine will be a 2.5-litre unit that also sends its power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

“The G80 and GV80 are the two flagship models that have been carefully selected to introduce the Genesis brand to our UK customers”, commented Dominique Boesch, Managing Director of Genesis Motor Europe. “Both models showcase the “Genesis difference” - customers can expect to be impressed not only by the design and safety of the vehicles; but also by our service offering which provides convenience and total peace of mind afforded by our five-year care plan.”