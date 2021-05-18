The latest edition of the official F1 video game will be released by Codemasters - its first since being acquired by Electronic Arts - on 16 July, featuring an all-new story mode and three new tracks.

The initial announcement last month revealed the game would feature icon drivers as part of its MyTeam mode, made available to those purchasing the Deluxe Edition of F1 2021.

Codemasters and EA Sports revealed the seven icon drivers who will feature in the game, featuring five world champions and two runners-up from previous title races.

Senna and Schumacher will be available via the MyTeam driver-manager mode for players to sign for their fictional squads, both holding an overall rating of 94.

Senna’s great rival Alain Prost is also part of the icon roster, with the four-time world champion’s overall rating being 93.

Jenson Button will feature in an official F1 video game for the first time since 2016, as will that year’s champion Nico Rosberg, completing the quintet of world champions.

David Coulthard and Felipe Massa complete the list of icon drivers revealed for F1 2021.

F1 2021 MyTeam Icon Driver Overall Ratings

Michael Schumacher - 94

Ayrton Senna - 94

Alain Prost - 93

Jenson Button - 90

Nico Rosberg - 89

David Coulthard - 87

Felipe Massa - 86

The driver ratings for the full F1 2021 grid are set to be unveiled at a later day.

Monday’s announcement also included confirmation that Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will serve as the three global cover stars for the F1 2021 game.

F1 2021 will feature a new two-player career mode and a real-season start career mode, as well as a new ‘Braking Point’ story mode that takes players from F2 through to F1.

F1 2021 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, making it the first F1 title available on the latest-generation platforms, as well as on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

