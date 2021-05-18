The new Citroen e-Berlingo electric MPV has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at just under £30,000. Based on the Berlingo van, the people-carrier comes with a choice of five- and seven-seat configurations, as well as a range of up to 174 miles on a full charge.

Hot on the heels of the almost identical Vauxhall Combo-e Life, the French family bus is available in a choice of two body lengths and two trim levels. However, both versions come with the same electric powertrain with zero tailpipe emissions.

That powertrain comprises a 50 kWh battery pack and a 134 bhp electric motor, providing up to 174 miles of range. The car supports charging at up to 100 kW, so when the battery level runs low, customers can recharge to 80 percent in less than half an hour – assuming they can use a 100 kW charger.

Charging at home is a longer process, with a 7.4 kW domestic ‘wallbox’ charging point filling the battery completely in seven-and-a-half hours. Those with three-phase power can specify an optional 11 kW system that allows the car to charge in four-and-three-quarter hours.

To help customers eke the maximum range from their e-Berlingo, the car comes with three driving modes. The Eco, Normal and Power modes allow the driver to trade off performance against range, depending on their requirements. The car also comes with a regenerative braking system to harvest energy while decelerating and feed it back to the battery.

As well as all that, customers get a choice of two body shapes, with the basic ‘M’, or ‘Medium’ version joined by the larger ‘XL’. M versions come with five seats, while the XL version is a seven-seat vehicle with two folding seats in a third row.

M versions get a 775-litre boot, which expands to 3,500 litres with all the passenger seats folded down. The XL, meanwhile, has between 1,050 and 4,000 litres of boot space, depending on how many seats you fold away.

There’s also a choice of two trim levels, although the decisions you make on body style will impact the trims you can choose. M models come in Feel and Flair XTR trims, while the larger XL model is available exclusively in the entry-level Feel specification.

Starting at £29,575, Feel models come with 16-inch steel wheels, LED daytime running lights and automatic headlights, as well as rain-sensing windscreen wipers. Inside, there’s Green Mica Cloth upholstery and an eight-inch touchscreen with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration tech.

Safety equipment including cruise control, rear parking sensors and lane-keeping assistance is also thrown in, while Active Safety Brake is also standard. That allows the car to apply the brakes automatically if the driver does not respond to a hazard.

Upgrading to the Flair XTR, which starts at £32,280, will earn you 17-inch alloy wheels, XTR badging and orange trim on the fog light surrounds and Airbump panels. Inside, the car comes with the Resada Green interior ambience, as well as a 10-inch digital driver display and satellite navigation. A head-up display and wide-angle reversing camera cap the kit list.