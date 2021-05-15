When Volkswagen unveiled the Polo facelift nearly a month ago, it showed the supermini in the high-end R-Line specification equipped with all the bells and whistles. The company is now accepting orders in Europe (well, at least at home in Germany) and is announcing a new entry-level Fresh version coming in June and priced from less than €16,000 (nearly £14,000 at current exchange rates).

It's unclear whether this budget-oriented specification will be heading to the UK where the revised Polo is scheduled to go on sale in the third quarter of 2021. VW is also coy on details about the new pocket-friendly small hatch, but it goes without saying we're dealing with a lesser equipped version to drive the price down.

Gallery: Volkswagen Polo (2021)

46 Photos

Judging from this low-resolution image, it lacks the matrix LED headlights introduced with the Polo’s mid-cycle facelift and it also does away with the larger alloy wheels for a 15-inch steel setup with old-school hubcaps. On the flip side, it does have front parking sensors and a front LED light strip. Expect manual air conditioning and basic features inside for that sub-€16,000 price tag.

Even the most spartan Polo has a fully digital instrument cluster as standard equipment across the range, along with Lane Assist serving as a lane departure warning system. It also bundles VW's Front Assist system with pedestrian detection and city emergency braking.

At the other end of the lineup, the end of next month will see the unveiling of the updated GTI hot hatch. VW has released a teaser image of the revised performance supermini expected to feature around 200 horsepower from a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. It remains to be seen whether the six-speed manual transmission will return or the peeps from Wolfsburg have decided to offer only the DSG.

Much like sister models SEAT Ibiza and Skoda Fabia, the Polo facelift is not offered with any sort of electrification. That role will be fulfiled by a sub-ID.3 hatchback VW has confirmed for a 2025 arrival. It could go by the name of ID.1 and serve as a fully electric hatch some say will ultimately spell the end for the Polo, but that seems too early to think about.