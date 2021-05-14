Auto shows have been cancelled left and right ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the beginning of 2020. Last year's Pebble Beach was one of the many casualties, but thankfully, the show will return this year on its usual date – the fourth Sunday of August. Some automakers have already announced their presence, including Aston Martin.

A spokesperson for the Gaydon-based marque has told Automotive News the company will be hosting a world premiere at this year's Pebble Beach, but without revealing the model's identity. Our money is on the electrified DBX as Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers revealed earlier this week a mild-hybrid version of the SUV would premiere in the latter half of 2021.

It is believed the new DBX flavour will eschew the regular model's twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 for a smaller inline-six, reportedly sourced from Mercedes-AMG as it's the case with the larger engine. It will serve as the new entry-level version of Aston Martin's first-ever SUV, meaning it's going to cost less than the £158,000 eight-cylinder model.

If by any chance the global debut won't be an electrified DBX, the only other possible premiere is an updated version of the Valhalla, but likely still not the production version. As a refresher, the mid-engined supercar will lose the in-house twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 in favour of AMG V8's. It's because the Aston Martin-developed smaller engine would've been too costly to tweak to meet incoming Euro 7 emissions regulations.

Beyond the electrified DBX or revised Valhalla, Aston Martin will also showcase two cars that belong to company chairman Lawrence Stroll, along with some rather mysterious "Bond stuff."

As far as other high-end British brands are concerned, Automotive News reports Rolls-Royce won't be attending this year's Pebble Beach, while McLaren will be there with a reduced presence. Bentley has confirmed it will be there "in full force."