Volkswagen has introduced new, less powerful versions of the ID.4 electric SUV that bring the starting price down to £32,150. Sitting beneath the four existing Pro Performance models already available, the new variants come with lower-capacity batteries and less powerful motors, as well as lower price tags.

The new City model, which is now the cheapest ID.4 you can buy, uses the ‘Pure’ powertrain, with a 52 kWh battery powering a 146 bhp electric motor. Volkswagen claims that car will manage 213 miles on a full charge, but if you put your foot down it will get from 0-62 mph in 10.9 seconds and top out at 99 mph.

Alternatively, you can opt for the Pure Performance powertrain, which comes in at £36,030. That car gets the same 52 kWh battery but ups the power to 168 bhp, cutting the 0-62 mph time by almost two seconds. However, the extra power dents the range very slightly, with the Pure Performance managing 213 miles between trips to the plug.

In addition to that choice of motors, the City comes with LED headlights and tail lights, 10-colour ambient lighting and a 10-inch Discover Navigation Pro infotainment system. The car also features a range of driver assistance features, including autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. Automatic wipers and rear parking sensors are thrown in, too.

As well as introducing the new City Pure and Pure Performance models, Volkswagen has also revealed new Style Pure and Pure Performance variants. Starting at £38,150, the mid-range model adds to the City’s specification with 18-inch ‘Falun’ alloy wheels, LED matrix headlights and LED tail lights.

The Style also benefits from tinted rear windows and LED light strips across the front grille. Inside, it features three-zone climate control and a rear-view camera to help with reversing, while keyless entry is included for ease of access.

“As our family of all-electric and net carbon-neutral ID. models grow, there’s a car suitable for most budgets and requirements,” said Sarah Cox, the head of marketing at Volkswagen UK. “Hot off the heels of the ID.4 winning the World Car of the Year title we are delighted to launch the entry-level ID.4 City, which is eligible for the Government’s Plug-in Vehicle Grant – and that makes electric SUV ownership accessible to even more people.

“We aren’t finished adding to the ID.4 line-up either, because in the coming months the ID.4 GTX will open for order to UK customers. It will be our first fully-electric high performance model, with the ‘GTX’ badge representing a new sub-brand of sporty all-electric models that introduce all-wheel drive to the ID. range.”