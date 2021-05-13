While the Lamborghini Miura launched in 1966 is widely regarded as the first supercar, Ferrari also has an illustrious history when it comes to making extreme performance machines. The Prancing Horse has had five absolute flagships over the years, starting with the 288 GTO launched in 1984. One of the only 272 cars ever produced is currently on display at a Ferrari dealer in Colchester.

It's joined under the same roof by all four successors, the iconic F40, a straight-piped F50, the Enzo named after the man himself, and the LaFerrari. The latter is a bit more special since it's the more exclusive open-top Aperta version riding on optional wheels borrowed from the track-only FXX K. Ferrari's "Big 5" is complemented by more recent models and race cars, along with a V6-powered 246 GTS "Dino."

Other highlights of what the dealer refers to as the Galleria Ferrari event include an ultra-rare Monza SP2 and the 599 GTO with its glorious V12 sound. Perhaps the only important car missing from the exhibit is the 250 GTO, but those are extremely hard to find since Ferrari made only 36 of them between 1962 and 1964 for customers personally approved by Enzo himself. One example was purchased back in 2018 for the hefty sum of £52 million, making it the most expensive car sold at auction.

Spy shots have revealed Ferrari is hard at work preparing its sixth flagship to supersede the LaFerrari originally launched in 2013. It's likely coming out within the next two years and may or may not be related to the company’s Le Mans Hypercar program for the 2023 season. Looking at this video, the new range topper has some big shoes to fill and we're confident the peeps from Maranello are preparing a hypercar that will live up to the Big 5's prestige.