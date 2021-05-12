Some would argue the Ineos Grenadier looks a lot like the old Defender, but a UK court decided last August the off-roader does not infringe on any design trademarks. Why? For the simple reason Land Rover never officially trademarked the boxy shape of the original Defender. In addition, the judge ruled that the differences between the two "may be unimportant, or may not even register, with average consumers."

However, the not-a-Defender-looking vehicle is off to a rough start as production has now been delayed to July 2022. Initially, the UK-based petrochemical company founded by Jim Ratcliffe announced plans to put the Grenadier on the assembly line in late 2021, but that's not happening anymore. It's being pushed back by several months because there's still a lot of testing and tweaking that needs to be done before the SUV enters series production.

As a reminder, Ineos originally wanted to build the Grenadier at a new factory in Bridgend, Wales but eventually decided to buy Daimler's factory in Hambach, France where the Smart city car is assembled. Some 130 second-phase prototypes will be undergoing extreme testing all over the world in the coming months to work out the kinks by covering approximately 1.1 million miles.

The tough SUV is being co-developed with Magna Steyr and is going to be powered by BMW petrol and diesel 3.0-litre engines with an inline-six configuration. A manual transmission has been ruled out as the Grenadier will come exclusively with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic. The full-time, four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case should allow Ineos to take on the Mercedes G-Class, Jeep Wrangler, and of course, the Defender.

The company has also inked a deal with Hyundai to work on hydrogen tech in the pursuit to launch a fuel cell Grenadier. By being one of the largest chemical companies out there, Ineos knows a thing or two about hydrogen technology and has a subsidiary specialised in electrolysis to create hydrogen for various applications.