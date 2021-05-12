Wellingborough-based RML Group, the masterminds behind the bonkers Nissan Juke-R and world's only street-legal Aston Martin Vulcan, are back with an exciting product. The Ferrari 250 GT SWB has morphed into the RML Short Wheelbase restomod to upgrade the gorgeous Italian coupe to 2021 standards in terms of tech while largely retaining the late 1950s superb styling.

The appearance undoubtedly echoes the original Italian body, but all the panels are now made from carbon fibre to shave off weight, now at 1,470 kilograms before adding fluids. From the chip-cutter grille and front wing/fender vents to the exposed fuel filler and stacked rear lights, the RML Short Wheelbase pays tribute to the original.

Gallery: Ferrari 250 GT SWB restomod by RML Group

11 Photos

However, the restomod – which took nearly three years to develop – is bigger than Maranello's creation as it now stretches at 4264 mm long and 1954 mm wide. The larger footprint pays dividends in terms of roominess as the interior can accommodate occupants up to two metres tall on electrically adjustable seats. The cabin hosts modern features varying from smartphone connectivity to satellite navigation. It also comes with cup holders and air conditioning.

The pièce de resistance is by far a naturally aspirated 5.5-litre V12 engine producing 478 bhp and 419 pound-feet of torque. Output is channelled to the rear axle through a six-speed manual transmission taken from a 550 Maranello, complete with a lovely gated shifter. 0 to 60 mph takes a brisk 4.1 seconds before the sports car reaches a top speed of over 185 mph.

RML Group says the reborn 250 GT Short Wheelbase Berlinetta is scheduled to go on sale in the final quarter of 2021 and the plan is to make only about 30 cars. Pricing details have not been disclosed, but you can imagine it will cost quite a penny.