Aston Martin originally unveiled the Valhalla as the AM-RB 003 concept back in March 2019 when it also introduced the Vanquish Vision concept. It's May 2021 and the production versions of those two supercars have yet to be revealed, but at least we now have some significant news. In an interview with Motor Trend, CEO Tobias Moers announced a radical engine change for the dynamic duo.

Even though Aston Martin had been working on its own twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine, the final specifications of the Valhalla and Vanquish will use AMG's reputable twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. Versions of the same powertrain developed by the engineers in Affalterbach are already found in the DB11 and Vantage sports cars as well as the DBX SUV.

Why the sudden change? Moers admitted it would've been extremely difficult for the in-house V6 to meet the Euro 7 emissions regulations due in 2025. Although technically possible to make the 3.0-litre unit comply with the incoming stringent laws, it would've required making a major investment. Aston Martin's head honcho went on to say the money can be put to good use elsewhere, specifically in electrification.

The Valhalla remains the "Son of Valkyrie" and will borrow some of the tech from the flagship hypercar while being significantly more affordable. Production will be limited and Motor Trend reports it’s going to take the shape of a rear-wheel-drive hybrid. The electric motor is expected to sit between the combustion engine and the gearbox.

As far as the Vanquish is concerned, Moers says it will morph into a McLaren Artura competitor by becoming a "broadband mid-engine sports car." An all-wheel-drive derivative is allegedly in the works, courtesy of an electric motor driving the front axle.

In other news, Aston Martin's CEO reiterated customer deliveries of the Valkyrie are going to commence in the latter half of 2021 when the DBX will get an inline-six, mild-hybrid derivative. Next year, the SUV will spawn a high-performance version to take on the Lamborghini Urus and is expected to have 650 bhp at the very least. Moers also said the DB11, DBS, and Vantage will all be freshened up in the coming years.

The days are likely numbered for the V12 engine as although Aston Martin says it's trying to make it cleaner to meet tougher regulations, there's a slim chance it will survive in the Euro 7 era. The company will gradually switch to plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles, likely benefiting from AMG's expertise.