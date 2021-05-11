Mercedes-Benz has expanded the EQA electric SUV line-up to three models with the addition of new ‘300’ and ‘350’ AMG Line variants. Priced from £48,495 and £49,995 respectively, the newcomers add extra performance, four-wheel drive and the same 264-mile range as the established ‘250’ model.

Under the skin, the EQA 300 4Matic uses two electric motors to produce 225 bhp – an increase of 37 on the 188 bhp, front-wheel-drive EQA 250. That’s enough to take the compact SUV from 0-62 mph in 7.7 seconds before topping out at 99 mph.

The EQA 350 4Matic uses a similar arrangement, but its motors churn out an even meatier 288 bhp. That cuts the 0-62 mph time to six seconds flat, but it has no impact on the top speed or the range, which stands at 264 miles for all three versions of the EQA.

Getting that range will require you to fill the 66.5 kWh battery to the brim – a feat that can be carried out at up to 100 kW. Use a charger that powerful and you’ll be able to fill the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

To help with that, Mercedes-Benz has included a three-year Mercedes Me Charge membership in the price. That programme gets you access to various charging networks via a single app, and it also comes with a complimentary one-year membership of the Ionity charging network.

Both new models come in AMG Line trim as standard, meaning the Mercedes Me Charge membership is not the only item on the agenda. The cars also come with 18-inch AMG alloy wheels, AMG Line body styling and a black panel radiator grille with chrome trim.

For an additional £3,000, customers can upgrade to the AMG Line Premium model, which gets larger 19-inch alloy wheels and an electrically-operated panoramic glass sunroof. The Keyless-Go Comfort package is also included, along with an augmented reality navigation system, advanced sound system and wireless phone charging.

Finally, spending yet another £3,000 brings you to the AMG Line Premium Plus, with its 20-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable suspension and a 360-degree parking camera that gives you a bird’s-eye view of the car and its surroundings. In addition, the range-topping model also gets a Burmester sound system, a head-up display and electrically adjustable front seats with a position memory function.

The EQA 300 4Matic and EQA 350 4Matic are both on sale now with prices starting from £48,495 and £49,995 respectively.