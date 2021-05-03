The new Nissan Qashqai SUV range is now on sale in the UK with prices starting at just over £23,500. The Japanese company has already launched the limited-edition introductory model, which comes in at more than £29,000, but orders are now being taken for other models in the range.

That line-up comprises five tiers, with Visia models once again representing the first rung of the ladder. Priced from £23,535, the Visia comes with 17-inch steel wheels, rear parking sensors and LED headlights, as well as manual air conditioning. However, it does without goodies such as a touchscreen infotainment system.

Only one engine option is available with the Visia at launch, and that’s the 1.3-litre mild-hybrid DIG-T 140 petrol engine with 138 bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox. If you want more power or an automatic gearbox, you’re going to have to shop higher up the range.

The next level up is the Acenta Premium model, which starts at £26,135 and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and a rear-view camera, as well as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Two-zone climate control is also included as standard, along with the Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology.

Opt for that car and the engine range grows slightly, with the standard DIG-T 140 engine joined by the more powerful DIG-T 158 engine. Another mild-hybrid unit, it churns out 156 bhp and comes with a manual gearbox as standard. But if you want to spend £28,455 for the automatic version, you can.

Or you could plough that money into the mid-range N-Connecta trim, which starts at £28,305. That money gets you larger 18-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and a 360-degree Around View Monitor manoeuvring camera. That’s joined by a full digital instrument cluster and a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity.

And the engine range grows once more, with the DIG-T 158 getting a four-wheel-drive automatic option, in addition to the two two-wheel-drive variants. However, opting for that powertrain makes the car more than £4,000 more expensive than the standard DIG-T 140 N-Connecta.

If you want yet more equipment, you could always go for the Tekna or the Tekna+ models, which both come with ProPilot driver assistance technology and a powered tailgate, plus a wireless phone charger and a head-up display. However, where the Tekna gets 19-inch alloys and part-leather upholstery, the Tekna+ sets itself apart with 20-inch wheels and full leather seats with memory settings and a massage function.

The Tekna also comes with the same engine range as the N-Connecta, with DIG-T 140 models starting at £30,845, while the DIG-T 158 automatic with four-wheel drive costs £35,175. The Tekna+, on the other hand, is only available with the three versions of the DIG-T 158 engine, giving it a starting price of £34,175.

“The Nissan Qashqai has been the best-seller in its class since 2007, and for good reason,” said Andrew Humberstone, the managing director of Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. “Now with the arrival of the third generation model, Nissan is setting a new crossover standard for distinctive design, dynamic handling and advanced technologies, all at an accessible and attractive price point. Consumers want uncompromising comfort, connectivity and safety from their personal mobility – the new Qashqai absolutely delivers on all these requirements.”