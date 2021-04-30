Citroen has now opened the order books for the entry-level C4 ‘Sense’ model, which comes with a starting price of just over £21,000. The new model marks the starting point for the hatchback range, offering slightly less equipment and fewer powertrain options than the more luxurious models.

Despite sitting at the foot of the C4 line-up, the cars get 18-inch ‘Aeroblade’ alloy wheels, LED headlights and LED front fog lights with a ‘cornering’ function. Inside, the Sense models come with a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology.

It’s a range of goodies that’s also joined by automatic headlights and rain-sensing windscreen wipers, as well as rear parking sensors. And the cars are also decked out with digital radio, an ‘Urban Grey’ interior “ambience” with grey ‘Chevrons’ cloth trim and black leather-effect textile seats.

Those seats themselves are part of the C4’s Citroen Advanced Comfort package, which offers broader seat cushions and seat backs with high-density foam cores and textured foam surfaces to improve comfort.

The seats work with the Advanced Comfort Suspension system, which is also standard across the C4 range. That technology includes hydraulic bump stops in the dampers, helping to absorb the impact from major road imperfections, while freeing up the rest of the suspension travel to offer a smoother ride over normal road surfaces. At least that’s the theory.

Customers get a choice of just two engines: the 1.2-litre, PureTech 100 three-cylinder petrol with 99 bhp or the 1.5-litre BlueHDi 110 diesel with 109 bhp. Both are paired with six-speed manual gearboxes, and both are new additions to the range. The 1.2-litre petrol is available solely with the Sense version, while the diesel slots in beneath the more powerful BlueHDi 130 engine.

Prices for the C4 Sense start at £21,020, which gets you the 1.2-litre PureTech 100 engine, while upgrading to the 1.5-litre diesel will take the asking price to £22,760. Alternatively, you could opt for the more expensive Sense Plus model with its £23,020 starting price.

Although the more luxurious variant appears £2,000 more expensive than its sibling, some of that difference is accounted for by the presence of the PureTech 130 petrol engine, which is the standard powertrain for every trim except the Sense.

Other trim levels also get the option of electric power, with the 134 bhp e-C4 off the menu for those buying a C4 Sense. To get that powertrain, you have to upgrade to the Sense Plus, which starts at £30,895 in e-C4 guise once the government's Plug-In Car Grant has been applied.