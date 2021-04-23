The new Toyota Yaris Cross mini-SUV will go on sale at the beginning of next month with prices starting at just over £22,500. Pre-orders open on May 4, with test drives available from August, but the first customer cars aren’t expected to arrive in the UK until September.

Those customers will get a choice of four “core” trim levels, plus a range-topping limited edition that will only be available for the first 12 months of the car’s life. There are no decisions to be made when it comes to engines, though, because every version of the Yaris Cross comes with the same petrol-electric hybrid powertrain as the standard Yaris hatchback.

As a result, you’re left with a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain that churns out 114 bhp. Toyota hasn’t confirmed the Yaris Cross’ performance figures, but it says the powertrain will allow CO2 emissions as low as 120 g/km. There’s no option of a manual gearbox, but those buying a higher-spec car will have the option of four-wheel drive, giving the car some extra off-road capability.

All Yaris Cross models, however, will come with Toyota’s Safety Sense driver assistance technology, automatic air conditioning and the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems. Also included in the entry-level Icon’s £22,515 starting price is a reversing camera, keyless entry and automatic headlights and wipers, not to mention 16-inch alloy wheels.

You get 17-inch alloys if you go for the Design model, although you’ll have to pay at least £24,140 for the privilege. Do that and you’ll also get LED headlights and aluminium roof rails, as well as black roof lining and a seven-inch digital driver’s display. Rear privacy glass, blue ambient cabin lighting and black interior roof lining are also included.

If that still isn’t enough, you can upgrade to the £26,745 Excel version, which gets 18-inch alloy wheels and a power-operated tailgate, not to mention a nine-inch infotainment system, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Two-zone climate control is also fitted, along with “intelligent” parking sensors with auto-braking capability.

That car sits alongside the £26,465 Dynamic, which is designed to be more SUV-like in its look and attitude. That means you get the option of all-wheel drive and many of the same features as the Excel, minus the heated steering wheel and powered tailgate. You get a bi-tone colour scheme instead, though.

Finally, the range is capped by the Premiere Edition, which will only be available for the first year. That £28,185 car is also available with four-wheel drive, and it comes with leather upholstery, a JBL sound system and a head-up display. The power-operated tailgate and heated front seats are back, along with the two-tone paint job.