Jaguar has revealed a new I-Pace Black edition that adds extra styling features to existing versions of the electric SUV. The new models are based on current models, but add extra black trim and extra equipment, including a panoramic roof and privacy glass.

With prices starting at £72,445, the Black cars share much with the trim levels on which they are based. The cheapest model is the mid-range SE, which already comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, a powered tailgate and 12-way adjustable heated seats. That’s in addition to the leather upholstery, Pivi Pro infotainment system and Meridian sound system already featured across the I-Pace range.

But the Black edition adds to that with the Black Pack, which sees various elements of the car’s exterior finished in glossy black trim. That means you get glossy black window surrounds, a black grille and black door mirrors, as well as black badging on the tailgate. And the Black Edition also adds a panoramic glass roof, black alloy wheels and tinted rear privacy glass.

Similar treatment is applied to the HSE Black priced from £76,695, which builds on a HSE spec that includes matrix LED headlights and leather upholstery with 16-way adjustable front seats. Those seats are both heated and ventilated, as well as being finished in more luxurious Windsor leather.

Both versions come with the standard I-Pace’s 394 bhp all-electric powertrain, which uses an electric motor on each axle to provide four-wheel drive. The sprint to 62 mph takes 4.8 seconds, while the 90 kWh battery enables the Black cars to cover around 280 miles on a single full charge.

How long you’ll spend charging largely depends on what sort of charger you plug into, but Jaguar says an 11 kW domestic wallbox will charge the battery in just over eight-and-a-half hours, while a 7 kW wallbox will take 12-and-three-quarter hours to achieve the same feat. If you can plug into a 100 kW DC charger, however, you can add up to 78 miles of range in around 15 minutes, while 50 kW chargers add up to 39 miles over the same timeframe.

“The I-Pace’s dramatic, cab-forward profile, short overhangs and taut, muscular haunches give it a sense of drama which sets it apart from other SUVs,” said Jaguar’s design director, Julian Thomson. “Creating the exclusive I-Pace Black gave us the opportunity to subtly enhance the design, making it look even more dynamic, distinctive and desirable.”