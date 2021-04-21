Vauxhall has revealed new Griffin Editions of its popular Corsa, Astra and Grandland X models in a bid to woo customers with the promise of added value. Each model comes with some choice options, but Vauxhall says they provide “enhanced” value compared with other versions in the range.

The Corsa Griffin Edition, for example, comes with 17-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a black roof and LED headlights, as well as automatic lights and windscreen wipers. Also included in the £18,530 starting price are heated seats and a heated steering wheel, plus front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A digital instrument panel and Griffin-branded floor mats are also thrown in.

That base price, which is around £1,700 higher than that of the cheapest Corsa variant, gets you the 1.2-litre petrol engine with 74 bhp and a five-speed manual gearbox. However, customers can opt for a more powerful 99 bhp 1.2-litre engine with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic, or a 101 bhp 1.5-litre diesel that’s offered exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.

The Astra Griffin Edition, meanwhile, starts at £19,540 and features 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a contrasting gloss black finish for the roof and door mirrors, plus dark tinted rear windows with chrome surrounds. And although the car is just £355 more expensive than the cheapest Astra, it also gets satellite navigation, two-zone climate control and heating for the front seats and steering wheel.

As for safety kit, the Griffin Edition also comes with front and rear parking sensors, plus a Driving Assistance Pack that includes lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking.

Customers can have the Astra Griffin Edition in five-door hatchback or five-door Sports Tourer estate guises, but opting for the estate limits the engine options available. The estate is only offered with the 143 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine that represents the cheapest option in the hatchback line-up.

Choose the hatch, however, and you’ll also be able to choose the 120 bhp 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine, which is available with a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic gearbox. Opt for the £20,020 manual and you’ll be looking at around 60 mpg according to the official economy test.

Finally, the Grandland X Griffin Edition starts at £25,765, making it £600 more expensive than the cheapest model. But despite that, the car comes with 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and gloss black paint on the roof and door mirrors, as well as dark-tinted glass for the rear windows. The car also benefits from silver-effect roof rails, chrome window surrounds and a powered tailgate.

Inside, customers will find the Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment system with an eight-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system, plus dual zone climate control and Griffin embossed floor mats. Keyless entry and a push-button ignition system round out the key features.

Power comes from a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 129 bhp, which is sent to the wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Customers can upgrade to an eight-speed automatic, or they can opt for the equally potent 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is also offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The new Griffin Editions are available to order now.