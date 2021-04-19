A new special edition of the Mazda6 mid-size saloon has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at just over £29,000. The Japanese manufacturer will bring 50 Kuro Edition saloons and 50 examples of the ‘Tourer’ five-door estate variant to this country, with both getting a range of exclusive visual upgrades.

The limited-edition cars will be based on the mid-range Sport trim, which comes with a reversing camera, a Bose audio system and a heated steering wheel, as well as keyless entry and LED daytime running lights. But the Kuro Edition cars add to that with Polymetal Grey Metallic paint and contrasting black detailing, plus 19-inch black alloy wheels and burgundy leather.

Both the saloon and estate are powered by Mazda’s 162 bhp 2-litre petrol engine, which comes with a six-speed manual gearbox. Capable of dragging the car from 0-62 mph in 9.4 seconds, the engine will return up to 42.2 mpg on the official economy test, with carbon dioxide emissions from 152 g/km.

While introducing the new Kuro Edition, Mazda has also announced a fleet of changes to the Mazda6 range. The diesel engines are no more, with the range now comprising two 2-litre petrol engines and a 2.5-litre flagship.

Alongside the 162 bhp engine in the Sport and Kuro Edition models, there’s a 144 bhp version of the same 2-litre petrol motor that powers the entry-level SE-L model. Range-topping GT Sport models, meanwhile, get a 192 bhp 2.5-litre petrol engine that’s paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

More subtle changes to the Mazda6 line-up include the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay, alongside wired Android Auto. Both smartphone integration systems are standard across the range, while the Polymetal Grey paint that adorns the Kuro Edition is now an optional extra for all other variants.

“Whether it’s the family practicality of the Tourer or the executive looks of the saloon you opt for, the Kuro Edition is perfect for customers who want a stand-out Mazda6 with unique details inside and out,” said Jeremy Thomson, the managing director of Mazda UK. “And with just 50 examples of each coming to the UK, exclusivity is guaranteed.”

“With our dealerships now welcoming customers back to their showrooms it’s the perfect time for our latest special edition to arrive. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, customer and staff safety is our number one priority in all interactions with visitors to the showrooms or service centres. While customers will receive the usual friendly welcome from the staff, each dealership will meet all government guidelines on social distancing and sanitisation.”