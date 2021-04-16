Citroen has revealed a new version of its C1 city car that will go on sale in May with prices starting at just under £13,000. The new Urban Ride model will replace the existing Sense model at the foot of the C1 line-up, and is said to be designed “with the urban adventurer in mind”.

Externally, the new version will be set apart by its 15-inch steel wheels with plastic trims, flared wheel arch extensions and dark-tinted windows. The ‘Nude’ body colour is standard, but drivers will have the option of personalising their car with various colours, plus an optional bi-tone Caldera Black roof.

Inside the cabin, there’s Metropolitan Grey fabric, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and a leather-wrapped gear knob. The car will also feature a seven-inch touchscreen with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems.

That’s in addition to the usual C1 equipment, such as air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and 50/50-split folding rear seats. And Citroen has fitted a range of driver assistance and safety features, including Hill Start Assist, curtain airbags and an autonomous emergency braking system that automatically hits the brakes if the driver fails to react to an obstacle.

All that is included in the £12,815 starting price, which buys you the 1-litre VTi 72 engine with its five-speed manual gearbox and stop/start system. With 71 bhp, the powertrain takes 14 seconds to propel the little hatchback from a standstill to 62 mph, before kicking on to a top speed of 99 mph.

Perhaps more importantly, though, the car will return 58.85 mpg on the official WLTP emissions and economy test. The 109 g/km carbon dioxide emissions, meanwhile, put the car in the 25 percent company car tax bracket for the 2021/22 financial year.

In addition to that engine, buyers will also be offered a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty if they purchase the car through the online Citroen store. The new warranty is part of the company’s ‘fair pricing’ policy, which is designed to lower list prices and increase “transparency” for customers.

The Citroen C1 Urban Ride is expected to hit the UK market next month with prices starting from £12,815.