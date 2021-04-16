Toyota has applied a range of minor upgrades to its Camry saloon, giving the car a lightly refreshed look and some extra kit. Available to order now with a choice of two trim levels, the updated Camry range starts at just over £32,000.

Externally, the changes are relatively minor, with the 2021 car marked out by a new front bumper design that incorporates a chrome lower grille frame. At the rear, meanwhile, the design of the light clusters has been “gently altered”. Aside from that, the biggest change is the arrival of new alloy wheel designs, which vary depending on the version you choose.

Inside, there’s a new leather upholstery design and the power-adjustable front seats in the range-topping Excel model gain some extra functions. Already offered with heating and lumbar support, the seats now come with ventilation and memory functions.

The cars also now feature the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration system as standard, while safety changes have also been made. Toyota’s Lane Trace Assist system, which helps to keep the car in its lane, has now been added to the Toyota Safety Sense package, while the tyre pressure monitoring system has been upgraded.

Prices start at £32,260 for the entry-level Design model, which is now discerned by its 10-spoke, 17-inch silver alloy wheels. As before, that version comes with dual-zone automatic air conditioning, front and rear parking sensors and LED headlights, as well as daytime running lights, front fog lights and satellite navigation.

But the £34,830 Excel version, which comes with larger 18-inch machined alloy wheels, has seen all the changes. A larger nine-inch touchscreen has been fitted to usurp the Design’s seven-inch screen, and there’s a new 360-degree manoeuvring camera that gives you a bird’s-eye view of the car and its surroundings.

The top-spec model has also been fitted with an automatic tilt action on the door mirrors when reversing, paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel and a memory setting for the steering wheel power adjustment. A steering wheel heater has been fitted, too, on top of the privacy glass, wireless charging and keyless entry systems already applied to the Excel model.

Toyota hasn’t made any changes to the powertrain though, preferring to stick with the 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid system already in situ. That unit offers drivers 215 bhp and CO2 emissions from 120 g/km – something that will appeal to cost-conscious company car drivers.

Customers can order the revamped Camry now, with prices starting at £32,260.