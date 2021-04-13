Jaguar has announced a new £64,495 R-Dynamic Black version of its latest-generation F-Type sports car. The high-spec models, available in Coupe and Convertible body shapes, offer an “enhanced specification” and an “even more luxurious” interior.

Externally, the new model is set apart by its Black Exterior Pack, which sees the front grille surround, window surrounds and front splitter all painted black, along with the side vents and rear valance. The Jaguar badge comes in black, too, and the R-Dynamic Black also gets model-specific 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels.

Those features are all complemented by a choice of three metallic paints – Santorini Black, Eiger Grey and Firenze Red – while the cabin also boasts some subtle changes. As standard, you get Performance Climate Seats with 12-way adjustment and Windsor leather trim in either Ebony with Light Oyster contrast stitching or Mars with Flame Red stitching.

Under the long, clamshell bonnet, customers can choose between a 2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine or a bigger 5-litre supercharged V8. Both come with eight-speed automatic gearboxes, but the former offers 296 bhp and allows a 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds, while the latter comes with 444 bhp and the option of four-wheel drive.

Both the rear- and four-wheel drive versions of the R-Dynamic Black come with an electronic active rear differential for maximum traction, and both permit a 0-60 mph sprint in 4.4 seconds. Keep your foot in it, and the V8 versions will hit a top speed of 177 mph, while the 2-litre car will get to 155 mph.

Prices for the R-Dynamic Black start at £64,495 for the 2-litre Coupe, which makes it roughly £6,500 more expensive than the cheapest F-Type R-Dynamic. Jaguar is less forthcoming about the price of the V8 model, which is expected to be around £12,000 more expensive than its 2-litre sibling. And the four-wheel-drive versions are expected to be even more costly.

“Creating the new F-Type R-Dynamic Black models gave us the opportunity to subtly enhance the way the car looks – inside and out – and at the same time amplify both the luxury and sporting elements of its character,” said the design director of Jaguar, Julian Thomson. “The result is an even more purposeful, focused, distinctive design with real presence, whether you choose the Coupe or Convertible, the four-cylinder or the V8.”