Ford has announced two new special editions of its top-selling Ranger pick-up truck designed to make the vehicle more stylish and more capable. Dubbed Stormtrak and Wolftrak, the new variants will arrive in showrooms later this year, building on existing Ranger models with rugged and luxurious features.

Based on the high-end Ranger Wildtrak Double Cab series, the Stormtrak model gets some comfort-orientated additions, including leather upholstery from the Raptor and Tinted Graphite interior surfaces. The vehicle also gets red stitching to mirror its unique Striking Rapid Red exterior colour, although customers can choose Frozen White or Blue Lightning paint finishes if they prefer.

The paint is complemented by an exclusive red grille insert and bonnet and body side decals, as well as a black rear bumper and a sports hoop behind the cab. LED headlights also feature, alongside standard-fit underbody protection, while a new Power Roller Shutter is also included. Also available for the Wildtrak, the system allows drivers to open and close the shutter via the key fob, or using buttons located in the load bed or on the dashboard.

Under the bonnet, the Ranger Stormtrak features Ford’s range-topping, twin-turbo 2-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, which produces 210 bhp and 369 lb-ft of torque. That sends its power through a 10-speed automatic gearbox and on to the rear wheels, unless the standard selectable four-wheel drive system is engaged.

The Wolftrak, meanwhile, is based on the lowlier Ranger XLT, and comes with a 168 bhp version of the 2-litre diesel engine. Like the Stormtrak, it comes with selectable four-wheel drive, but the standard gearbox is a six-speed manual. The 10-speed automatic is an option, though. As the off-road-centric model, the Wolftrak also comes with all-terrain tyres, an electronically locking rear differential and a low-range four-wheel drive setting.

That off-road capability is supplemented by a more rugged look, with Conquer Grey paint complementing the matte black grille, underbody protection and 17-inch black alloy wheels. Sea Grey paint is also available, but both paint jobs come with darkened Wolftrak badges and plastic moulded side steps.

Inside, the vehicle gets Wolftrak badging, a matte black instrument panel and all-weather floor mats, as well as Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system with satellite navigation and an eight-inch touchscreen. There’s also a standard-fit protective load bed liner, and customers can choose to add a manual load bed cover or a matte black Aeroklas full load canopy.

Ford says the majority of Wolftrak customers will work in the farming, forestry and outdoor pursuit industries, but it also expects some private customers to take delivery.

“Customers love the bold style and tough capability of our Ranger pick-up, so we’ve developed the new Stormtrak and Wolftrak limited edition models to offer even more of both,” said Hans Schep, general manager for commercial vehicles at Ford of Europe. “Stormtrak combines striking looks with added luxury touches and features for active lifestyles, while Wolftrak’s rugged off-road performance helps it comfortably take owners far off the beaten track for work and fun.”