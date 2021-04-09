Renault’s new passenger-carrying version of the Trafic van is now available to order with prices starting at just over £36,000. Based on the conventional Trafic panel van, the new model is kitted out with rear windows and seats, allowing it to transport up to nine people.

According to the French manufacturer, the designers have tried to make the vehicle more “car-like”, with an all-new front end, new bumpers and new LED headlights with a C-shaped LED light signature. And even more tweaks have been made inside, where there’s a new instrument panel and a fresh touchscreen infotainment system.

All that is joined by larger door mirrors to increase visibility and more storage area to increase total storage space to 84 litres. And that’s before you consider the luggage space of up to 1,800 litres.

Customers get a choice of two lengths, with long- and short-wheelbase variants providing different amounts of space, while there are two basic trim levels. Those choices are complemented by a range of three diesel engines, which provide power outputs from 109 bhp to 168 bhp.

Here in the UK, the range kicks off with the Business model, which is offered with a choice of two lengths and two engines. The cheapest version is the £36,086 short-wheelbase dCi 110 version, which comes with LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a USB socket and a 3.5-inch black-and-white digital display in the instrument panel.

In addition, the Business models also come with a 12-volt power socket in the second row, electric front windows and cruise control, plus remote central locking and Isofix child seat mountings on the outer second-row seats. There’s also a rubber mat and a parcel shelf in the luggage bay.

Those who want to upgrade can spend £37,874 on the more powerful 148 bhp dCi 150 engine, or £40,714 if they want to pair that engine with an automatic gearbox. Alternatively, the long-wheelbase variants will set you back at least £37,526 in dCi 110 form, or £39,314 if you want the dCi 150 engine.

The other option is to go for the more luxurious Sport model, which also comes in a choice of two lengths, but adds an extra engine option to the list. Like the Business variant, the dCi 110 is a standard feature, but the more luxurious model adds to the Business’ kit list with the eight-inch EasyLink touchscreen infotainment system, as well as the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems.

Sport models are also offered with a 4.2-inch TFT colour driver information display, manual air conditioning and Java upholstery with a faux leather steering wheel. All that comes with a starting price of £39,506, but customers can spend upwards of £40,946 if they want to go for the long-wheelbase variants. As with the Business version, customers can also choose the more powerful dCi 150 engine or head straight for the 168 bhp flagship dCi 170 unit, which comes with a starting price of £44,854.