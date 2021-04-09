The first ‘mainstream’ Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV models are now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £41,570. The German firm has already allowed customers to place orders for the high-end 1st Edition models, but has now opened the books for mid-range Pro Performance models.

Available in a choice of three trim levels, the ID.4 Pro Performance models will arrive with their new owners next month, boasting a 201 bhp electric motor and a 77 kWh battery pack. That means the family SUVs will be capable of up to 323 miles between charges, as well as sprinting from 0-62 mph in 8.5 seconds.

Charging the batteries will take around 11 hours on a 7.2 kW domestic ‘wallbox’ charger, while using a faster CCS charge point can get you to 80 percent full in 38 minutes. And if you can find a 125 kW rapid charger, 199 miles of range can be added during a 30-minute charge.

The cheapest model now on sale is the Life model, which comes with three ‘equipment packs’ – the Interior Style Package, Infotainment Package and the Comfort Package. That means you get a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charging and a heated windscreen, as well as two-zone climate control, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Sitting in the middle of the range is the Family model, which adds 19-inch alloy wheels and upgraded equipment packs including the Design Package Plus, the Comfort Package Plus and the Assistance Package. In short, you get LED matrix headlights, rear privacy glass and a panoramic sunroof as part of the Design Package Plus, while the Comfort Package Plus gets you a three-zone climate control system and the Assistance Package provides a rear-view camera and keyless entry.

The Max model crowns the range, adding the Infotainment Package Plus, which incorporates a 12-inch infotainment system and an “augmented reality” head-up display, as well as the Interior Style Plus Package with sports seats. The Assistance Package Plus is also fitted, giving drivers lane-keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring, while the rear-view camera is upgraded to a 360-degree around-view monitor.

In addition, the car gets the Easy Open & Close technology, which allows remote unlocking of the tailgate and electric boot opening, as well as a system that allows ‘hands-free’ boot opening by waving your foot under the rear bumper. Finally, the car also gets adaptive dampers that allow the driver to customise the suspension and steering characteristics.

“The ID.4 has officially arrived in series form with a punchy powertrain, big battery and equipment package that leaves little to be desired,” said Volkswagen UK’s ID. family product manager, Joe Laurence. “The fact that we’re launching this just a few months after we shook up the affordable electric vehicle market with the ID.3 is testament to rapid growth in the BEV market. There’s more to come, too – entry-level powertrains, batteries and specifications will arrive in the coming weeks, which will see the ID.4 entry price fall to less than £32,000 with the new government grant.

“The ID.4 represents what the buying public want from a car: zero tailpipe emissions motoring, sustainable production, SUV body style, practicality in abundance, technology to add both convenience and joy to the driving experience, while providing the quality, familiarity and comfort customers expect from a Volkswagen.”