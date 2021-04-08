Seat has added a powerful new petrol engine to its Leon family hatchback range, while the estate gets a parsimonious new diesel motor. The 2-litre engines offer 188 bhp and 113 bhp respectively and are designed to increase the Leon’s appeal to both private and business customers.

Those seeking a Leon for private use might be swayed by the 188 bhp petrol hatchback, which comes with Seat’s double-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. Available exclusively with the five-door hatch body shape, the car will get from 0-62 mph in 7.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 144 mph.

Drive the car more sedately, however, and you’ll manage 42.2 mpg and carbon dioxide emissions of 151 g/km. Customers also get a choice of four trim levels – FR, FR Sport, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux models – with prices starting at £28,810 for the cheapest FR model.

Choose the FR trim and you’ll get 17-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension and automatic rain-sensing wipers. The FR Sport adds larger 18-inch alloys, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

The Xcellence models, on the other hand, provide a more luxurious ambience, with 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and heated front seats. Xcellence Lux gets you leather upholstery and some extra safety kit, including adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front.

Business customers, meanwhile, might prefer the 2-litre diesel that’s offered solely with the big-booted Estate body style. The 113 bhp engine offers a more sedate 0-62 mph time of 10.5 seconds and a top speed of 124 mph.

The trade-off for that performance shortfall is a car that burns diesel at a rate of 65.7 mpg on the official fuel economy test. Perhaps more importantly, the engine will emit just 114 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre, putting it in the 30 percent company car tax bracket.

Customers will also get a choice of two trim levels, with prices starting from £24,515 for the entry-level SE trim, then rising to £25,615 for the more luxurious SE Dynamic. Opting for the cheaper version gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, an 8.25-inch media screen and rear parking sensors.

Upgrade to the SE Dynamic and you get bigger 17-inch alloy wheels, dark-tinted rear windows and a larger infotainment screen. You get front and rear parking sensors, too, as well as a digital instrument display and dark-tinted rear windows.