The world champion elected to only sign a single-year contract extension with Mercedes over the winter, after preferring to not make an extended commitment to race on.

That decision has fuelled speculation that Hamilton could walk away from F1 at the end of this year, especially if he lands a record-breaking eighth world championship title.

But while Hamilton has been clear before that success on the track this year will not define his plans, he revealed ahead of the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix that he is not contemplating calling time on F1.

Asked if he was thinking that 2021 could be his final year in F1, he said: “No, I don't. In the current position I'm in, I don't feel like this is the end.

“Of course we've got these changes that are happening next year, which is exciting, and I think this looks like it could be the most exciting season yet.

“We've got new teams, new formats, it's constant. I don't feel like I'm at the end, but only the next eight months or so will I find out whether I'm ready to stop or not. I don't think I will personally, but you never know.”