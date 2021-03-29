Commercial vehicle production almost halved in the UK during the month of February, new figures have revealed. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed just over 4,300 new commercial vehicles were built in this country last month, down from almost 8,000 in the same month last year.

That’s a 45.4 percent reduction compared with February 2020, which was the final month before the coronavirus pandemic kicked in. But the commercial vehicle market has proven slightly more resilient than the car manufacturing sector. Where car production has seen 18 successive months of decline, the van market has seen periods of growth over the past year or so.

However, February still saw a massive decline in production, driven by a drop in demand from foreign markets. During the second month of 2020, 4,650 new commercial vehicles were built for customers abroad, but that fell to 2,263 last month – a drop of more than 51 percent.

Demand fell in the UK, too, albeit slightly less dramatically. Just over 2,000 British-built vehicles were built for domestic customers last month – down almost 37 percent on the same month last year.

That said, the domestic market previously made up around 40 percent of the country’s commercial vehicle production. That figure has now risen to almost 50 percent as a result of the collapse in foreign vehicle demand.

The results have put the country’s year-to-date production far behind the levels seen in 2020. During the first two months of 2021, just under 10,000 commercial vehicles were built in the UK – a 6,155-unit reduction compared with the same period last year. That’s a 38-percent drop in production over just two months.

“A fifth consecutive month of decline for UK commercial vehicle production is grim news, but expected given the challenges the automotive sector is facing,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes. “As the country reflects on a full year grappling with the pandemic, commercial vehicles have continued to provide a lifeline for myriad essential services and sectors, and with the UK coming out of lockdown soon, they will play a key role getting the country back up to speed.

“We now need to ensure these critical vehicles continue to be made in Britain, which means implementing measures to assure our global manufacturing competitiveness with investment in skills, training and a supportive business environment.”