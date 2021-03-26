More than a third of UK households with more than one car will consider getting rid of one or more vehicles as a result of the pandemic. That’s according to research from French premium car maker DS Automobiles, which says almost a quarter of multi-car households no longer use their cars as much as they did before the coronavirus crisis.

The car maker’s study of 2,000 multi-car households in the UK found 36 percent were considering a smaller ‘fleet’ of vehicles following the pandemic. And 23 percent claimed to have less need for a car than before the virus caused a nationwide lockdown more than a year ago.

Around 35 percent of British households have more than one car, while 41 percent have just one vehicle. Of those in the former category, the research suggests more than a quarter (29 percent) will sometimes go between two and three weeks without using their second or third vehicles.

And with 27 percent of DS’s respondents saying they will continue to work at home between three and five days a week even after the lockdown restrictions are lifted, DS reckons drivers will have less “need for a second vehicle in future”. However, it seems drivers are still reluctant to get rid of their second cars, with more than two-thirds suggesting they won’t be shrinking their fleet any time soon.

With that in mind, DS has introduced a new ownership/subscription model for customers that it hopes will see households reduce the size of their fleets without sacrificing access to a second vehicle. It is also hoped the plan will help single-car households access a second vehicle when they need it.

Under the scheme, new and existing DS owners will be able to rent the use of a second DS model direct from the brand. The service, named DS+, is said to “help fill the gap when households and families need the convenience of an extra vehicle” without the hassle of owning a second car.

According to the French company, daily rental fees start from £48 and include comprehensive insurance and roadside cover. Customers can choose whether they pick the rental vehicle up from the nearest DS retailer or have them delivered and collected at home.

“It’s no secret that mobility needs are rapidly changing and with DS+, we are anticipating and meeting these new demands,” said Jules Tilstone, the managing director of DS Automobiles. “Our customers can buy the DS they want and access a second DS vehicle when they need it – making it the ideal service to use when needing an extra vehicle for holidays or for multi-car households who no longer need an additional car all of the time. We’re excited to be launching the premium service in the UK and look forward to sharing our growing model line-up with both new and existing customers in the coming months.”