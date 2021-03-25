Drivers are being encouraged to ensure their car is in tip-top condition before hitting the road when lockdown is eased. Many vehicles have barely been used since the current coronavirus measures were implemented at the beginning of the year, and road safety organisations have urged motorists to make sure they’re as safe as possible when things open up once more.

Under current plans, people in England will be allowed to meet outdoors from Monday, March 29, while the government’s ‘stay at home’ instructions will be replaced with guidance to ‘stay local’. Non-essential retail (including car dealerships) will open on Monday, April 12, along with some outdoor hospitality, gyms and spas. Self-contained accommodation will also reopen, allowing people to take UK holidays.

In preparation for the expected rise in traffic levels, road safety company GEM Motoring Assist has urged drivers to check their cars are in good condition. This includes monitoring screenwash and oil levels, as well as checking dashboard warning lights and looking over tyres to ensure they are in good condition.

And GEM has warned drivers to check their own driving, ensuring eyesight is checked and speed limits are adhered to. The company has even urged motorists to make sure they buckle up, as it claims wearing a seatbelt can reduce the risk of death by 45 percent for drivers and front-seat occupants.

“Many people will have reduced or even stopped their road journeys altogether since the most recent lockdown was introduced,” said GEM chief executive Neil Worth. “Now, as restrictions ease and the roads become busier, we encourage drivers to consider their own safety, as well as carry out some basic checks on the car they will be driving, to ensure it’s in the best possible shape.”

French tyre company Michelin has also encouraged drivers to check their tyres, telling motorists to carry out a handful of key points. First of all, the company says drivers should ensure their pressures are correct, inflating or deflating the tyres as necessary. The company has also told motorists to check tyres for any bulging or cracking, as well as checking the tread depth, which should be at least 1.6 mm across the central three-quarters of the tyre.

“This is especially relevant as the way we live evolves after the pandemic,” said Michelin’s technical manager for cars, vans and 4x4s, Brian Porteous. “Flexible working and homeworking are likely to become more common, while many meetings will continue to take place digitally. This means mileage will drop and tyres will last longer and be more open to age and the long-term effects of minor damage. There will also be longer periods between servicing, so more than ever drivers have to take responsibility for inspecting their tyres regularly – for the sake of their safety and their wallets.”