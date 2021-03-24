Vauxhall has changed its electric vehicle (EV) pricing to meet the requirements of the updated government grant. It follows a similar move by sister company Citroen, which lowered the price of its range-topping e-C4 variant to ensure it still qualified for the modified government incentive scheme.

The government announced changes to the Plug-In Car Grant (PICG) last week, making any vehicle that costs £35,000 or more eligible for the grant. The government also said it was cutting the grant for eligible cars from £3,000 to £2,500.

The decision was a bolt from the blue for the car industry, and it was widely criticised by motoring groups and industry bodies. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which represents the UK’s car makers and dealers, said it was the “wrong move at the wrong time”, while the RAC said: “Ministers seem to talk-the-talk when it comes to encouraging people into cleaner vehicles, but cutting the Plug-In Car Grant certainly isn’t walking the walk.”

But the Department for Transport (DfT) said the changes to the PICG would help “the scheme’s funding to go further and help more people make the switch to an electric vehicle.”. Transport Minister Rachel Maclean, meanwhile, said: “We are refocusing our vehicle grants on the more affordable zero emission vehicles, where most consumers will be looking and where taxpayers’ money will make more of a difference.”

Following the changes, Vauxhall has cut the price of its Mokka-e model line-up to ensure it is still eligible for the PICG. The cheapest Mokka-e you can buy – the SE Premium Nav – has seen on-the-road prices changed to £33,040. And the range-topping Mokka-e Edition is now a £34,995 car, sneaking in below the £35,000 threshold.

The company has also knocked more than £2,000 off some Vivaro-e Life models to make sure they remain eligible for the grant. The Vivaro-e Life Edition will now start at £34,995, while the The Vivaro-e Life Combi will have the same level of equipment as the Edition model and will also start from £34,995.

“At Vauxhall, we believe in making sure our vehicles are as accessible as possible to the greatest number of people, and especially so when it comes to zero emissions-in-use motoring,” said Vauxhall’s managing director, Paul Wilcox. “So I am pleased to confirm that all Corsa-e, all Mokka-e and the new Vivaro-e Life Combi are eligible for the government Plug-In Car Grant.”