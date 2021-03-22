Audi has launched a range of new limited-edition, high-performance RS models that pay homage to the cult 1994 Avant RS 2. Available on the TT RS Coupe, RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Coupe and Sportback and RS 6 Avant, the special edition will wear the vivid Nogaro Blue paintwork that helped propel the RS 2 to its iconic status.

Just 25 examples of each model will come to the UK, offering a range of motorsport-inspired details and enhancements, plus some extra technology. The cheapest car in the Audi Sport Nogaro Edition range will be the TT RS, which starts at just under £68,000, while the most expensive is the £115,000 RS 6 Avant.

"The Avant RS 2 established the concept of the very high performance estate that remains incredibly popular with Audi Sport customers to this day, and that vivid Nogaro Blue paint finish certainly helped the new genre make an impact,“ said Andrew Doyle, the director of Audi UK. "Here, it has the same effect on five already truly exceptional descendants of that original car, which also gain a particularly impressive specification as part of the Nogaro Edition upgrade. For a lucky few, they offer awe-inspiring Audi Sport pace in an even more desirable and exclusive package.“

In exchange for £67,765, Audi will sell you one of 25 TT RS Coupe Audi Sport Nogaro Editions, all of which come with 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers and a matt aluminium styling pack for the front spoiler, side skirts and diffuser inserts. Gloss black trim adorns the badges and door mirrors, and there’s an upgraded sports exhaust with two huge oval tailpipes peeping out of the rear bumper.

Inside, the TT RS comes with leather seats and blue stitching that complements the exterior colour, while the steering wheel and gear lever are finished in Alcantara. A Comfort and Sound pack is also fitted, adding a Bang & Olufsen audio, manoeuvring camera and Advanced Key keyless entry system.

The RS 4 Avant Audi Sport Nogaro Edition is similarly equipped, with 20-inch alloy wheels and blue interior stitching, but it also gets an electrically operated tailgate. It gets a bigger price tag, too, taking the total to £80,840. The three-door RS 5 Coupe and its five-door Sportback sibling, meanwhile, also get much of the same kit, but they cost even more, starting at £85,305.

But the range-topper is the RS 6 Avant, which comes with larger 22-inch alloy wheels, as well as its “crushing” 591 bhp 4-litre V8 petrol engine. Although it comes in at £115,240, it offers exactly the same performance as the ‘standard’ car, getting from 0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds.