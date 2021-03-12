The new, plug-in hybrid Hyundai Tucson will soon go on sale in the UK with prices starting at just over £39,000. Combining petrol and electric power, the new model is expected to have a 31-mile zero-emission range, while customers will get the choice of two high-specification trim levels.

Behind the latest-generation Tucson’s bold grille, you’ll find the 1.6-litre petrol engine already offered in the family SUV’s hybrid variants. That turbocharged engine is joined by an electric motor, providing a combined maximum power output of 262 bhp. That means 0-62 mph will take 8.6 seconds, while the top speed will be 118 mph.

Hyundai also says it is targeting a 31-mile (50 km) range from the 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, although this has not been confirmed by the official WLTP economy test. Although the test has not yet been carried out, Hyundai is confident the car will not emit more than 50 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre, allowing it to take advantage of the low company car tax rates afforded to plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company says the car will fall into the 11 percent bracket for the 2021/22 financial year.

As well as the plug-in hybrid powertrain, the £39,330 starting price gets you the Premium trim level, which is normally a mid-range option for conventionally powered Tucsons. That means you get 18-inch alloy wheels, LED front and rear lights and a 10.25-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system. The digital instrument cluster and Bluelink connected car services are also included.

If you have an extra £2,700 to spend, the £42,030 Ultimate specification is also on offer, providing larger 19-inch rims, leather seat facings, and a panoramic glass sunroof. A ‘smart’ electrically operated tailgate is also included, and you can supplement that with the optional Tech Pack, which comes with electronically controlled suspension, parking assistance tech, and a 360-degree manoeuvring camera, as well as some extra safety gizmos.

“All New Tucson has received a tremendous reception from both customers and industry alike and it has quickly become a focus for the brand with its combination of styling, chassis dynamics and electrified hybrid powertrains,” said Ashley Andrew, the managing director of Hyundai Motor UK. “The launch of Tucson Plug-in Hybrid will further grow its popularity, particularly within the key fleet markets with its combination of high standard specifications, zero emissions capability and low BiK [company car tax]. Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is an important player for Hyundai in our environmental commitments and the on-going drive to lower the emissions of our vehicles.”