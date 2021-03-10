The revamped SsangYong Rexton large SUV is now on sale in the UK with prices starting at just under £38,000. Facelifted for 2021, the car gets a new nose and tail design, as well as an updated interior and an uprated, more powerful engine that comes with a new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Customers get a choice of two trim levels, with a new entry-level model replacing the old ELX variants in the Rexton range. That £37,995 version is called the Ventura, and it comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and parking sensors at the front and rear. Inside, there’s faux leather upholstery, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Ventura also benefits from heated, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, as well as two-zone climate control, a rear-view camera and the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems. And they’re joined by a fleet of safety gizmos, such as lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking, which will automatically brake if the car detects an impending collision.

If you’ve got £40,665 to spend, however, you can have the Ultimate trim, which gets you LED fog lights and satellite navigation, not to mention a larger nine-inch touchscreen. The range-topping model ups the ante with a 360-degree manoeuvring camera, too, and there are luxury touches in the shape of interior mood lighting and stainless steel door finishes.

Both models come with the same e-XDi 220 2.2-litre diesel engine, which churns out 199 bhp and 325 lb-ft of torque. With the new, Hyundai-sourced automatic gearbox and a part-time four-wheel drive system, the motor achieves 32.9 mpg on the official economy test and will take the seven-seat 4x4 from 0-62 mph in 11.9 seconds.

“Back in 2017, SsangYong set new standards for value-priced large SUVs, with the launch of new Rexton,” said Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motors UK. “The updated Rexton is further evidence of the brand’s re-generation and I believe that it demonstrates the rapid progress being made as a specialist producer of 4x4 pick-ups and SUVs. The Rexton is distinctive and stylish and boasts an array of advanced safety and infotainment technologies as well a large spacious cabin and cargo area.”

“Instead of wasting money on marketing gimmicks or add-ons, we offer a full range of truly refined & high-spec SUV’s that absolutely deliver on the road. We are sure that in Rexton we have a vehicle that has the potential to upstage some much bigger names in the marketplace, particularly with our value-for-money proposition.”