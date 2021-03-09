The Mercedes Formula 1 driver's previous contract expired after the 2020 season, prompting lots of media interest on his F1 future throughout the year.

After clinching his seventh world championship Hamilton headed into the off-season without signing a new agreement, which further fuelled the fire despite signs that all parties were committed to agreeing a new deal.

It took until early February, just five weeks before the start of winter testing in Bahrain, for Hamilton and Mercedes to finally put pen to paper on a fresh one-year contract.

However, Hamilton's short-term deal means he might face a repeat of 2020, with his future soon becoming a talking point at every race weekend.

Asked if he fears contract chatter will become a distraction, Hamilton replied he doesn't believe it will add any pressure.

"Time will tell, I guess. It's not like it's my first rodeo," Hamilton said.

"I think I've been in this position where at least I've been asked the question for a period of time. I don't really feel pressured in that sense.

"Naturally, I continue to have huge belief in and always bet on myself in terms of, I know what it takes to deliver."

Despite just signing a one-year deal, Hamilton's "extraordinary" ties with Mercedes were further strengthened off track by setting up a joint charitable foundation to support greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport, a cause Hamilton is deeply invested in.

"I think I have an extraordinary relationship with Mercedes that's incredibly deep and I think there's more than just racing that we will probably end up doing together," he added.

"As you've already seen, with this foundation, there are a lot of great things that we will do moving forwards.

"That will be a constant discussion through the year I'm sure. And in terms of whether this is where I want to continue, if this is the road I want to continue down? It will come to me, I'm sure.

"I'm fully invested in this season and in delivering. I still love what I do. I'm just generally in a fortunate position that I don't have to commit to multiple years. So, I chose to have a one-year deal so that I could see how the year goes."

