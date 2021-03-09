Skoda’s new Enyaq iV electric SUV is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting at just over £31,000. Unlike conventional cars, the Enyaq will not be offered with traditional trim levels, but customers get a choice of battery packs, interior designs and optional equipment packs.

That makes explaining the range slightly less straightforward, but the standard car comes in at £31,085. That gets you the basic 62 kWh battery pack and a 177 bhp electric motor that drives the rear wheels, allowing a total range of 256 miles on a single charge. It also gets you the Loft interior specification, which comes with fabric and artificial leather upholstery, as well as brushed aluminium dashboard trim.

Other standard features include 19-inch ‘Proteus’ alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and an infotainment system with satellite navigation and a 13-inch screen. Rear parking sensors, keyless go and the Front Assist safety technology round out the kit list.

Spending a little more money allows you to upgrade the battery pack to the 82 kWh unit, which is paired with a more powerful 201 bhp electric motor. As well as increasing power, the combination increases the Enyaq’s range to 333 miles.

And extra outlay doesn’t just give you the opportunity to improve the Enyaq’s performance and range. Skoda will also sell customers Enyaqs with four other interior ambiences, aside from the aforementioned Loft specification. Lodge, Lounge, Suite and ecoSuite cabins are also on offer, all of which offer a different interior look and materials.

As standard, both the 62 kWh and 82 kWh variants come with 50 kW DC rapid charging capability as standard, but the former is available with optional 100 kW charging, while the 82 kWh models get the option of 125 kW charging. Tick those options, and the 62 kWh Enyaq can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 35 minutes, while the same charge can take as little as 38 minutes for the 82 kWh variant.

In addition to the conventional features, the Enyaq is also being offered with £90 of free electricity when customers switch to Octopus Energy’s dual-fuel home energy supply. Part of the Octopus Go offering, which is a 100-percent green electricity tariff for electric vehicle drivers, the scheme offers overnight charging rates of 5p per kWh. All in all, Skoda says the £90 of free electricity should be enough to cover up to 7,500 miles in the Enyaq.

