Jeep has announced a new and even more capable version of its legendary Wrangler off-roader. Dubbed the Wrangler 1941, the £58,050 newcomer is based on the already off-road orientated Rubicon model, but it comes with Jeep Performance Parts to “enhance” its capability.

Just 41 of the new special-edition cars will be offered to UK customers, with each example set apart by its rugged overland modifications. Jeep says the cars “pay homage to 80 years of Jeep history”, offering customers “class-leading” off-road capability.

Every one of the new Wrangler 1941s has been factory modified with a two-inch suspension lift kit and black door sill guards, as well as flared wheel arches, front and rear splash guards, and a 1941 bonnet decal, which sets mark out the limited-run model from the rest of the Wrangler line-up. More subtle features include all-weather mats, a black fuel filler cap and a headliner for the removable hard-top that gives the interior a slightly more homely feel.

Those features build on a Wrangler Rubicon that already comes with leather upholstery, satellite navigation and a range of off-road features, including massive off-road tyres, electronic locking differentials and even a magnetic anti-roll bar disconnection system that allows more axle articulation when rock crawling. Some creature comforts are also thrown in, such as heated seats, climate control and a high-end audio system.

Jeep says each of the authentic Mopar additions has been built specifically for the Wrangler and have been tested to the same standard as any other component. That means the parts make no difference to the car’s three-year warranty, although the company is adamant they will have a huge impact on the vehicle’s off-road credentials.

With prices starting at £58,050, the Wrangler 1941 is only offered in four-door, 2.2-litre diesel guise, meaning you get a 197 bhp motor and an automatic gearbox, allowing the car to return 29.4 mpg on the official fuel economy test. The price tag, however, makes it around £7,000 more expensive than the equivalent four-door Wrangler Rubicon.

And as well as limiting buyers to just one engine and body type, the 1941 also lives up to its limited-edition tag by offering a choice of just four colours. Brilliant Black, Granite Crystal, Firecracker Red and Billet Silver are your only options.

The 1941 special edition is in Jeep showrooms now, and available to order, although Jeep has not said when the first customer deliveries will arrive. But with cars already in the UK, it seems the 41 lucky buyers will not have long to wait.