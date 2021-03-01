The number of cars built in UK factories fell by more than a quarter in January as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic stifled demand. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed total output fell by 27.3 percent last month, making January 17th consecutive month of decline.

Not only did last month confirm that unwelcome record, but it also marked the sector’s worst January performance since 2009. In total, UK factories turned out 86,052 new cars, which was down from the 118,314 produced in the same month of 2020 – just before the pandemic took hold in this country.

But despite the ongoing lockdown, it was the export market that had the biggest impact on production. Just over 69,000 cars were built for foreign customers last month, down 29 percent on the same month last year, when almost 98,000 cars were shipped abroad.

Demand also fell domestically – no surprise given the near-40-percent reduction in new car registrations last month – but the 18.3-percent drop had less impact on production overall. Come the end of the month, 16,692 cars had been built for UK customers, down from just over 20,000 in January 2020.

Better news was to be found in the alternatively fuelled vehicle sector, which covers electric cars, hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Production of these models was up almost 19 percent in January, meaning such vehicles now make up more than a quarter (25.3 percent) of all new cars built in the UK.

Nevertheless, the SMMT has called on the government to “enhance UK automotive manufacturing competitiveness” at the upcoming budget in March. This, the organisation says, is Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s chance to “boost the industry” that’s suffering from the closure of showrooms and other lockdown measures.

“Yet another month of decline for UK car production is a grave concern and next week’s Budget is the Chancellor’s opportunity to boost the industry by introducing measures that will support competitiveness, jobs and livelihoods,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes. “Whilst there have been some very welcome recent announcements, we need to secure our medium to long-term future by creating the conditions that will attract battery gigafactory investment and transform the supply chain. Most immediately, however, we must get our Covid-secure car showrooms back open, ideally before April 12. This will be the fastest way to UK automotive manufacturing recovery."